Wed 15th Oct, 2025

Royal Engineers support restoration of Northern Defences

By Chronicle Staff
15th October 2025

A detachment from the Royal Engineers joined ongoing works at the Northern Defences last Thursday, assisting in the clearing of dense vegetation above Landport Gate as part of wider restoration efforts.

Working under the direction of Project Director Carl Viagas, the team revealed stone walls and defensive lines that had remained hidden for decades. The area, once the main entrance to Gibraltar, forms part of a historical military network currently undergoing phased restoration.

Mr Viagas said: “It is always remarkable to see these structures emerge again. The Royal Engineers were instrumental in building and shaping these defences, and their presence today helps us reconnect with that long history.”

The work is part of a broader programme aimed at clearing rubble and accumulated debris across the site. As access to buried passages and galleries is gradually restored, each phase continues to reveal layers of Gibraltar’s military heritage.

The Royal Engineers have a long-standing connection with Gibraltar dating back to the early 18th century, having played a central role in designing and constructing the Rock’s fortifications.

The cleared section above Landport Gate will form part of a new visitor route expected to open next year. The site will feature interpretation that highlights the role of the Royal Engineers and other historical elements of Gibraltar’s defences.

The Deputy Chief Minister said: “This project is about more than stone and earth. It is about honouring the people who built, maintained, and defended Gibraltar through the ages.”

Dr John Cortes, the Minister for the Environment, Heritage and Education, welcomed the involvement of the Royal Engineers in the project.

“It is a pleasure for me, as Minister for the Environment but also Heritage and Education, to see the Northern Defences are once again alive with activity,” he said.

“And in that activity, we are reminded of Gibraltar’s resilience, its history, and the people who shaped it.”

