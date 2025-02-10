Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 10th Feb, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Royal Gibraltar Army Cadet Force marks significant milestone

By Chronicle Staff
10th February 2025

The Royal Gibraltar Army Cadet Force (RGACF) recently hosted four distinguished visitors to mark a significant milestone in its history, reflecting the growing importance of the cadet corps within Gibraltar’s community.

The esteemed visitors included the Governor of Gibraltar Lieutenant General Sir Benjamin Bathurst, the Chief Minister of Gibraltar, Fabian Picardo, the Honorary Colonel to the RGACF, Maj Gen Ian Dale, and the Commanding Officer of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG), Lieutenant Colonel Pitto.
Their visit was a great occasion for the cadets, filled with ceremonial significance.

During the visit, the guests had the opportunity to observe the cadets as they underwent weapons training and made use of the state-of-the-art indoor electronic simulator range.

The cadets' participation and the high standard of the facilities on display were a testament to the quality of training and discipline central to the RGACF’s values and standards.

One of the highlights of the evening was the presentation of the prestigious Governor’s Cadet Award, which was given to Cadet Corporal Demi Zarb in recognition of her outstanding dedication, exceptional development, and strong leadership qualities.

Further acknowledging the achievements of the cadets, the Governor presented Coronation Medals to several members of the RGACF.

The medals were awarded to the Second-in-Command, Captain Jonathan Paull, and WO2 (CSM) Tomas Gorys.

In addition, the Chief Minister of Gibraltar presented the medals to WO2 Paul Baglietto, and Colour Sergeants’ Mark Ainsworth and Ian Bramble in recognition of their service.

These awards not only commemorate the coronation of King Charles III but also highlight their dedication, leadership, and commitment to the cadets and reinforcing the vital role the RGACF plays in developing and preparing young people to make valuable contributions in their studies and chosen careers.

Most Read

Local News

Firefighters tackle Coviran blaze as building shows potential signs of collapse

Sun 9th Feb, 2025

Local News

Gib registers property deals worth £366.5m during bear market, with all eyes now on treaty

Mon 10th Feb, 2025

Local News

Five juveniles arrested following Coviran fire

Mon 10th Feb, 2025

Brexit

Gib treaty negotiators ‘are agreed we’re going to get this deal’, Albares says

Tue 4th Feb, 2025

Local News

Revamped WWII tunnels unveiled

Sun 2nd Feb, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th February 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Students launch Young Enterprise products

9th February 2025

Features
Mayor hosts counsellor certificate presentation reception

7th February 2025

Features
Gibraltar Festival of Young Musicians celebrates 20 years

6th February 2025

Features
GibTalks speakers take centre stage in 10th anniversary event

5th February 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025