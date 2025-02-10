Royal Gibraltar Army Cadet Force marks significant milestone

The Royal Gibraltar Army Cadet Force (RGACF) recently hosted four distinguished visitors to mark a significant milestone in its history, reflecting the growing importance of the cadet corps within Gibraltar’s community.

The esteemed visitors included the Governor of Gibraltar Lieutenant General Sir Benjamin Bathurst, the Chief Minister of Gibraltar, Fabian Picardo, the Honorary Colonel to the RGACF, Maj Gen Ian Dale, and the Commanding Officer of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG), Lieutenant Colonel Pitto.

Their visit was a great occasion for the cadets, filled with ceremonial significance.

During the visit, the guests had the opportunity to observe the cadets as they underwent weapons training and made use of the state-of-the-art indoor electronic simulator range.

The cadets' participation and the high standard of the facilities on display were a testament to the quality of training and discipline central to the RGACF’s values and standards.

One of the highlights of the evening was the presentation of the prestigious Governor’s Cadet Award, which was given to Cadet Corporal Demi Zarb in recognition of her outstanding dedication, exceptional development, and strong leadership qualities.

Further acknowledging the achievements of the cadets, the Governor presented Coronation Medals to several members of the RGACF.

The medals were awarded to the Second-in-Command, Captain Jonathan Paull, and WO2 (CSM) Tomas Gorys.

In addition, the Chief Minister of Gibraltar presented the medals to WO2 Paul Baglietto, and Colour Sergeants’ Mark Ainsworth and Ian Bramble in recognition of their service.

These awards not only commemorate the coronation of King Charles III but also highlight their dedication, leadership, and commitment to the cadets and reinforcing the vital role the RGACF plays in developing and preparing young people to make valuable contributions in their studies and chosen careers.