Royal Gibraltar personnel receive awards

At a socially distanced ceremony Commodore Steve Dainton CBE, Commander British Forces, recently presented five soldiers from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) with their Long Service and Good Conduct Medals (LSGC).

Receiving their LSGC medals for serving a minimum of 15 years of unblemished service were: Corporal Alex Gilasbey who has served in the RG for 22 years, enlisting in November 1998. During his career he completed several courses ranging from an All Arms Search Course to Military Communications.

Cpl Gilasbey has also been deployed on several exercises and operations, most notably to Northern Ireland in 2003, Afghanistan in 2007 and Bahrain in 2018 as a Section Commander. He is currently employed as a Signal Detachment Commander with I Company.

Corporal Shane Moreno who completed his basic training in 2005 and during his service has been deployed on a number of exercises and operations. Most notably he was deployed to Iraq in 2003 and on several Ex Jebel Sahara exercises, both as support and in training staff roles. He is currently employed as a chef in the Junior Ranks Mess and is part of a team that regularly feeds up to 200 service personnel.

Corporal Alex Clarke who joined in 2005. After completing a year as an Infanteer he assumed the role of an All Arms storeman within G Company. Since then Cpl Clarke has completed several appointments in that field. He notably stepped out of role to complete two years as the Regimental Duties Corporal. In this role he was intimately involved in the preparation and execution of a number of ceremonial events including the RG’s contribution to the ceremonial programme in London which saw soldiers from the RG take part in the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace and the Tower of London.

Corporal Laura Fox received her award for 19 years’ service. Originally joining the Royal Navy in 2001, Cpl Fox was involved in several global deployments and served on HMS OCEAN. In 2011 she was posted to Gibraltar and subsequently transferred to the RG and joined the catering team based in Devil’s Tower Camp where she continues to serve as military chef, both in Gibraltar and on deployments abroad.

Major Jose Garcia White who joined the RG in 2005. After completing his initial training in Catterick, he commissioned in 2010. During his career Maj White has been deployed on several overseas exercises and operations, notably to Iraq in 2006, West Africa in 2013 and Bahrain in 2018. He is currently the Officer Commanding I Company and has recently returned from attending the Intermediate Staff College in Shrivenham.