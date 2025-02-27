Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 27th Feb, 2025

Royal Gibraltar Regiment Band completes annual training exercise in London

By Chronicle Staff
27th February 2025

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment Band successfully completed its annual training exercise in London, enhancing its musical, ceremonial, and leadership skills through collaborations, performances, and professional development opportunities, including training with the Welsh Guards Band and observing the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Annual Training Exercise (ATX) – Exercise Barbarian Lyre 2025, is a ten day intensive training programme designed to enhance the Band’s musical, ceremonial, and leadership capabilities.
Based at Wellington Barracks, London Central Garrison, the RG Band trained alongside the Band of the Welsh Guards under the direction of former RG Bandmaster, Major Matt Simons.

This collaboration allowed musicians to refine their skills, working on challenging repertoire and performing in a joint concert at the Salvation Army Regent Hall, Oxford Street.

The programme featured works by Aaron Copland, Charles Ives, Cole Porter, Philip Sparke, and William Walton, alongside the world premiere of Gareth Trott’s Baritone Saxophone Concerto.

To further their professional development, Band members participated in one-on-one instrumental lessons and observed several ceremonial events in the UK, including the Changing of the Guard at Windsor Castle and the Guard of Honour on Horse Guards Parade. These experiences provided valuable insight into ceremonial standards and best practices that can be applied to military music in Gibraltar.

A key highlight was the invitation to observe the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) in rehearsal at Cadogan Hall, where the Band gained first-hand experience of a professional orchestra’s preparation process. The RPO’s rehearsal of Beethoven’s 5th Symphony was particularly significant, as the RG Band will perform this iconic piece at their VE Day 80 concert on April 26.

In addition to musical training, the ATX incorporated leadership development workshops, focusing on the Army Leadership Code and its seven key behaviours. These sessions encouraged discussion on leadership from both a civilian and Reservist perspective, strengthening leadership skills within the Band.

The RG Band also had the privilege of supporting the 25th and final Rorke’s Drift Concert, which brings together Army Cadet Force musicians for a large-scale performance—an initiative aimed at supporting the future of military music.

Exercise Barbarian Lyre 2025 successfully met all its objectives, further enhancing the musical excellence, leadership development, and camaraderie within the Royal Gibraltar Regiment Band, said a statement from the MOD.

