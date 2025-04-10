Royal Gibraltar Regiment Cadet Force holds pass out parade

Thirty cadets from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment Army Cadet Force (RGACF) took part in a pass out parade on the evening of April 8, marking the successful completion of their training milestones.

The event, held at the Devil’s Tower Camp Parade Square, saw junior cadets receive their berets, while senior cadets were presented with awards in front of their families.

The parade was presided over by the Commanding Officer of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, Lieutenant Colonel John Pitto, who presented the awards and congratulated the cadets on their commitment and dedication. Music was provided throughout the evening by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment Corps of Drums.

The ceremony recognised the hard work and progress made by the cadets during their training, supported by their adult volunteers.

Cadet Jaylen Cabrera received the Best Recruit award for his outstanding performance and conduct throughout his initial training.

Cadet Mason Bossino was awarded Most Improved cadet in recognition of his significant progress and effort.

Cadet Max Peach received the Best in Drill award for demonstrating precision and discipline on parade.

In a statement, the Cadet Force said: “These accolades underscore the importance of precision, discipline and teamwork, qualities that are essential for success both within the Cadet Force and beyond.”

The Commanding Officer’s coin was awarded to Major Juri Williamson, Officer Commanding Gibraltar Cadets, in recognition of his dedication and efforts in leading the RGACF.

The event concluded with a reception for attendees at the Junior Ranks’ Mess.

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment Cadet Force remains an integral part of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, providing military-based activities and fostering the development of young people through values of discipline, leadership and community spirit.