Fri 21st Mar, 2025

Local News

Royal Gibraltar Regiment deploys for annual UK firing camp

By Chronicle Staff
21st March 2025

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment has commenced its annual firing camp, Exercise Jebel Tarik 25, in Folkestone, UK.

The exercise is part of the Regiment's mandated training programme to maintain operational readiness and capability.

Led by Major Elvis Pearce, the six-week exercise will see all troops, both regular and reserve, rotate through live firing exercises and tactical training.

“This exercise is crucial for our soldiers,” Maj Pearce said.

“It allows them to engage in live firing exercises and tactical training that enhances their skills and readiness.”

“The environment here in the UK offers unique challenges and experiences that are essential for our unit’s development.”

Alongside live firing, the training is designed to refine tactical skills and build confidence under different conditions.

Colour Sergeant Liam Downs, who is overseeing the administrative aspects of the deployment, highlighted the significance of the exercise.

“Managing the logistics of this deployment has been a significant task, but it is all worth it when you see the troops engage in such critical training,” he said.

“The benefits of this exercise cannot be overstated; it not only prepares our soldiers for their roles on the Rock but also fosters camaraderie and teamwork as the Regiment continues to support wider defence interests on critical deployments abroad.”

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment will continue training throughout the deployment, reinforcing its commitment to operational effectiveness and the security of Gibraltar.

For those interested in understanding the career prospects offered by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment or looking to apply, please approach the RG via their Linktree site at: https://linktr.ee/royalgibregt

Features

Grieving couple raises funds for cold cot at St Bernard’s to support bereaved families

Sun 16th Mar, 2025

Local News

Plans filed to remodel warehouse and make way for affordable homes at Bob Peliza Mews

Wed 19th Mar, 2025

Brexit

Spanish negotiator says there is ‘reason for optimism and no impasse’ in treaty talks

Tue 18th Mar, 2025

Brexit

Treaty talks ‘haven’t stalled, we’re very close’ to deal - Albares

Fri 14th Mar, 2025

Local News

‘An Audience With’ David Walliams set for April

Wed 19th Mar, 2025

