Royal Gibraltar Regiment deploys to support UN peacekeeping in Cyprus

Members of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) have deployed to Cyprus this month to support United Nations peacekeeping operations. They are attached to 5 Battalion, the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, for a six-month mission.

The deployment includes two reservists, Warrant Officer Gonzalez and Corporal Parody, along with seven regular personnel: Lance Corporals Parody and Rowarth, and Privates McGrail, Fernandez, Posso, Sanguinetti, and Battiste.

The RG said this deployment highlights its role beyond Gibraltar, demonstrating its capability to support international peacekeeping efforts.

The team will assist with communication and coordination between military forces and civilian organisations while contributing to stability within the UN Buffer Zone.