Royal Gibraltar Regiment enhances Nigerian Armed Forces training in six-week mission against extremism

In September, a 12-member team from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment deployed to Nigeria as a Short-Term Training Team to enhance the instructional skills of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, focusing on infantry, medical, and counter-IED training to support Nigeria’s ongoing efforts against violent extremism in the North-East.

The Short-Term Training Team (STTT) conducted a six-week instructional package for soldiers and officers from across the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), supporting Operation HADIN-KAI.

The aim of the deployment was to develop the instructional capability of the AFN, in order to develop an instructional corps of personnel who can work more widely across Nigeria, training frontline troops in their ongoing fight against violent extremist organisations in the North-East of the country, said a statement from the MOD.

Joined by attachments from the Royal Engineers (RE), the Royal Army Medical Corps (RAMC) and the Educational and Training Services (ETS), the RG upskilled over 30 AFN personnel, plus a small contingent from Cameroon, in a range of infantry, medical and Counter Improvised Explosive Device (CIED) skills.

The training package, conducted in Maimalari Military Cantonment in Maiduguri, Northeast Nigeria, consisted of three phases, where students were trained in the basics of instructional techniques, building their skills and knowledge which were then consolidated through summative teach-back battle exercises and lessons.

RG soldiers led on theory and practical lessons throughout, covering basic infantry skills including actions such as the ambush, defence of a Forward Operating Base (FOB) and night operations.

Integrating these elements into realistic serials with CIED and medic stands, AFN personnel were given many opportunities to hone their skills and receive ongoing, tailored feedback from the deployed team.

“The important work conducted by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment out in Nigeria has been an enormous opportunity for the AFN to learn new skills which will support them in their continued fight,” said STTT Officer Commanding, Captain Mike Milward.

“There is no doubt that many elements of the delivery have been crucial to the current challenges faced by the AFN. This includes improvised medical and CIED training, which will limit casualties and support the AFN in being able to care for their injured personnel more effectively.”

“This was not only a development opportunity for AFN soldiers, the STTT was also a fantastic opportunity for RG soldiers to develop their own instructional capability with private soldiers supporting on lesson delivery, as well as being active in lesson planning and preparation.”

All RG soldiers on the deployment were upskilled either to Defence Train The Trainers (DTTT) Phase 3 or to T4 standard with the deployed ETS Officer, Captain Phoebe Russell. This will have optimised the capacity of the RG in Gibraltar to conduct in-house DTTT Phase 3 training, as well as building a wider asset of trained military instructors and junior leaders in the Regiment.

STTT Second-in-Command, Sergeant Adam Rodgers commented that the troops performed outstandingly, often in uncomfortable weather and challenging situations where they had to remain flexible to adapt lessons and delivery, often at the drop of a hat.

“I commend their work ethic and maintenance of such high standards throughout the deployment, representing the Regiment exceptionally, especially the young privates on their first STTT.”

RG personnel living and working on the military cantonment optimised the cultural opportunities available to them, despite being confined to a small compound within the wider camp. Integrating closely with the Nigerian soldiers throughout the working day, firm friendships were established and so much was learnt about the challenges faced by these soldiers in their frontline roles.

Private Luke Tavares said it was “a brilliant deployment and we’ve all learnt so much, working well as a team to deliver lessons to a mix of ranks across the AFN.”

“Getting to interact with the Nigerian soldiers every day has been great, learning about their experiences and hearing the realities of fighting on the frontline as well as understanding more about their culture and lives.”