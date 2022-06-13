Royal Gibraltar Regiment Reserves in fundraising effort

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) Reserves have been raising funds for the Royal Gibraltar Benevolent Fund (RGBF).

Two members of B Company (O’Hara’s Battery) – LCpl Nicholls and Pte Bouhaltit ran the Manchester Marathon to raise funds in aid of the RGBF as well as other local charities.

For 12 weeks they trained for the race to achieve their goals to run the 42.2 km distance under three hours 30 mins. LCpl Nicholls came in at 3:14:46 and Pte Bouhaltit at 3:28:55. A great personal achievement as both managed to complete a ‘Personal Best’ under difficult conditions.

The RGBF provides welfare supports and benevolence to both serving and retired members of the Regiment and their families.

In addition, to the RGBF, they also raised funds for two other causes - Clubhouse Gibraltar and the Taourarte project.

Clubhouse Gibraltar provides support and opportunities within a structured work ordered day for those recovering from mental health difficulties to enhance their self-confidence and esteem.

The Taourarte Project is a charity dedicated to advance the education of children attending the village school at Taourarte in Morocco, by providing equipment and helping with its maintenance. This is particularly fitting as the Regiment has a long-standing association with Morocco, where it has been conducting regular military training for over 20 years.

Members of “B” Company also took part in the 7th edition of the EY Relay for Children charity event in aid of The EV Foundation Trust. The RG reservist team made up of Cpl Consigiliero, LCpl Nicholls and Pte Balbuena came in second place. Other members of “B” Company also took part in their MTPs and carrying heavy daysack.