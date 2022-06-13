Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 13th Jun, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Royal Gibraltar Regiment Reserves in fundraising effort

By Chronicle Staff
13th June 2022

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) Reserves have been raising funds for the Royal Gibraltar Benevolent Fund (RGBF).

Two members of B Company (O’Hara’s Battery) – LCpl Nicholls and Pte Bouhaltit ran the Manchester Marathon to raise funds in aid of the RGBF as well as other local charities.

For 12 weeks they trained for the race to achieve their goals to run the 42.2 km distance under three hours 30 mins. LCpl Nicholls came in at 3:14:46 and Pte Bouhaltit at 3:28:55. A great personal achievement as both managed to complete a ‘Personal Best’ under difficult conditions.

The RGBF provides welfare supports and benevolence to both serving and retired members of the Regiment and their families.

In addition, to the RGBF, they also raised funds for two other causes - Clubhouse Gibraltar and the Taourarte project.

Clubhouse Gibraltar provides support and opportunities within a structured work ordered day for those recovering from mental health difficulties to enhance their self-confidence and esteem.

The Taourarte Project is a charity dedicated to advance the education of children attending the village school at Taourarte in Morocco, by providing equipment and helping with its maintenance. This is particularly fitting as the Regiment has a long-standing association with Morocco, where it has been conducting regular military training for over 20 years.

Members of “B” Company also took part in the 7th edition of the EY Relay for Children charity event in aid of The EV Foundation Trust. The RG reservist team made up of Cpl Consigiliero, LCpl Nicholls and Pte Balbuena came in second place. Other members of “B” Company also took part in their MTPs and carrying heavy daysack.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltarian movie producer signs Hollywood distribution deal

Sat 11th Jun, 2022

Local News

Prince Edward and Sophie arrive in Gibraltar after flight delays

Tue 7th Jun, 2022

Local News

Major new project has culture at heart on Devil’s Tower Road

Mon 30th May, 2022

Local News

New project planned for Gibraltar’s ever-changing North district

Fri 27th May, 2022

Local News

NatWest launches ‘Green Mortgage’ for Gib customers

Thu 9th Jun, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th June 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Youth Service takes youngsters for Isla Magica trip

13th June 2022

Features
Book Review ‘Mis Patios Perdidos’, Humbert Hernandez’ latest work

13th June 2022

Features
Royals visit local community

9th June 2022

Features
Heritage Trust Annual Painting Competition captures City Hall from every corner

9th June 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022