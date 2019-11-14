Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 14th Nov, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Royal Gibraltar Regiment returns from Morocco deployment

By Chronicle Staff
14th November 2019

Soldiers from the Royal Gibraltar Regimented returned home to the Rock this week following a four-week deployment to Morocco on Exercise Jebel Sahara.

The soldiers conducted exercises with the Moroccan Armed Forces, including live fire training and house entry and clearance drills.

In a statement HQ British Forces Gibraltar said the exercise, in which Reservist soldiers of B Company also participated, had been “productive and generated some impressive results”.

The troops were visited by Commander British Forces Commodore Tim Henry and the new Commanding Officer of the Regiment, Lieutenant Colonel Simon Dyson.

Regimental Second in Command, Major Tim Cumming, also deployed to Morocco, overseeing the running of the exercise in his new role following his return to the Regiment.

And for the first time a student, in the form of Exeter University Officer Training Corps Second Lieutuenant Jolyon Reid, deployed and found it to be an extremely worthwhile experience.

As the soldiers return to duty, they will also welcome the arrival of a contingent of potential officers who are visiting the Regiment in order to undergo a series of familiarisation activities to assess suitability for future sponsorship.

All of this will be undertaken at a time when the Regiment prepares to take a well-earned break over the festive period.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar’s ‘diabetes crisis is a ticking time bomb’

Wed 13th Nov, 2019

Local News

Replica firearm ends in arrest as RGP warns of potentially lethal risk

Wed 13th Nov, 2019

Features

How to practise self love this party season

Tue 12th Nov, 2019

Local News

RGP investigating Mid Harbour Estate incident

Thu 7th Nov, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th November 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Bayside and Westside students sample hot, healthy school lunches

14th November 2019

Local News
Peter Schirmer takes top prize in poetry competition

14th November 2019

Local News
Man who raped teenage boy jailed for eight years

14th November 2019

Local News
Youth Service’s weekend for the environment

13th November 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019