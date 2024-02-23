Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 23rd Feb, 2024

Royal Gibraltar Regiment success at the Brazilian jiu-jitsu championships

By Chronicle Staff
23rd February 2024

Cpl Mathew Hall from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) Explosive Ordnance Disposal department brought home a bronze medal after he travelled to he Combat Centre in Aldershot, UK to take part in the British Army Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Championships 2024.

He was one of two members of the RG to attend.

The championships, which took place on Wednesday February 21 and had a record breaking attendance with more than 120+ people competing from white to black belt.

Jiu-Jitsu is a highly competitive combat sport; it applies the takedowns and throws from wrestling and judo and combines them with an extraordinarily complex system where each opponent looks to submit the other.

Also competing for the RG was Warrant Office Class 2 Darren Hunt of the Royal Army Physical Training Corps.

Noting that Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is the largest and most popular martial art in the Army and Defence, this was the first time the RG have been represented at the sport.

Speaking to Cpl Hall after the event, he said: “We are excited to grow this sport within the Regiment and are looking to develop more new talent so that we can be successful again in the future.”

