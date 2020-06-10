Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 10th Jun, 2020

Royal Gibraltar Regiment supports peace keeping training in Chile… remotely

By Chronicle Staff
10th June 2020

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment have been supporting peace operations training with Centro Conjunto para Operaciones de Paz de Chile (CECOPAC) since October 2018.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic where travel has been restricted, the Regiment has continued to provide the assistance requested by CECOPAC via remote means.

“Being able to achieve this via the internet has proven effective at maintaining momentum,” said a statement from the RG.

Capt Kenny Alvarez has continued to be employed as the Liaison Officer for this task, building on existing relationships. He has been assisted in his duties by Sergeants Tinkler and Massetti, both Reservist soldiers from B Company, to deliver communications and stress management in operational theatres training to members of the Chilean Armed Forces prior to their forthcoming deployment to Bosnia.

A similar initiative is already being prepared to enable training to be given to other Chilean Armed Forces representatives later this month. These representatives will be deploying to peace support operations in Cyprus.

