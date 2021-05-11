Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 11th May, 2021

Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s memorial football match

By Chronicle Staff
11th May 2021

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) held its traditional football match April 28 in remembrance of Private Christian Wink who died whilst on exercise in Morocco.

Following a minute’s silence, the football match kicked off at Devil’s Tower Camp. The Officers and Senior Non-Commissioned Officers clinched victory against the Junior Non Commissioned Officers and Soldiers in a nail-biting penalty shootout following a 2–2 draw.

Sergeant J Field, the captain of the winning team received the trophy from the Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Simon Dyson and Emilio Wink awarded the Man of the Match to Lance Corporal Soithongsuk whose goal drew the match. On completion of the match the Regiment held a BBQ and hosted Mr Wink for lunch at the Junior Ranks Mess. The Regiment will soon start working on the uniforms and drill in preparation for the upcoming ceremonial season.

