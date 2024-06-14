Royal Life Saving Society marks Drowning Prevention Week

Next week marks Drowning Prevention Week and with the official bathing season upon us, the the Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS) Gibraltar highlighted the water safety points to consider when in beach or at the swimming pool.

The RLSS highlighted the need for water safety in the beach and reminded the public to always watch children near water and keep them within arms length, look out for deep or shallow water and take care around rocks, stay back from cliff edges and never jump from high cliffs, look out for rescue equipment and signs as they are there to keep you safe and never use inflatables in the sea when windy.

Further beach safety points were to remember currents can push you out to sea, never mix alcohol and swimming, red flag means danger so stay out of the water, yellow flag shows Lifeguards are keeping an eye out, and trained RLSS Lifeguards are there to keep swimmers safe, listen to them carefully.

Tips for water safety in the swimming pool include

1. Always watch children near water, keep them within arms length.

2. Deep water is for good swimmers only.

3. Check the water is clear before jumping in and don’t bomb.

4. Floors will be slippery don’t run.

5. Never mix alcohol and swimming.

6. Don’t swim under diving boards.

7. Trained RLSS Lifeguards are there to keep you safe, listen to them carefully.