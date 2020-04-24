Ru releases new EP ‘About Time’
Singer-songwriter Ru Vasconcellos has today released new original music under her EP ‘About Time’ featuring funky rhythms, catchy pop melodies and jazz-influenced scat solos. Over the past decade Ru has performed over 1,000 live shows, and although her gigs have been cancelled due to coronavirus she has continued to work hard on her music. She...
