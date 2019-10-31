Rugby - Umee Championship heads to Round 3
This weekend will see another chance for rugby fans to enjoy the new facilities at Europa Point. On Saturday Buccaneers will take on the Stormers in the third round of the Umee Rugby Championship. This will set players on track for the following week in which Rota and Ceuta teams are expected to play against...
