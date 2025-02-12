Running Nanny set to run London half marathon for her ‘Little Lion’ Tyler

Local runner Monique Howes is taking on the London Landmarks Half Marathon to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH), a place that holds a special place in her heart.

In 2015, her grandson Tyler was born with a rare Congenital Dermal Melanocytosis on his face, leading the family on an unexpected medical journey.

GOSH provided exceptional care, monitoring his condition and offering treatment options while ensuring he remains in the best hands.

Despite facing insensitive remarks about his birthmark, Tyler embraces his uniqueness with strength, earning the nickname “Little Lion.”

This race is her way of giving back to the hospital that has given her family peace of mind.

“My husband, Ian, and I participate in several races each year, and we always try to dedicate at least one to charity,” she told the Chronicle.

“This year, Ian is taking on a charity ride, and I decided it was time for me to do the same so I signed up for the London Landmarks Half Marathon.”

“I immediately knew I wanted to run in support of Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) a place that holds a very special place in my heart.”

In 2015, her daughter, Jade, gave birth to her eldest grandson, Tyler, following an emergency caesarean.

When he was born, it was noticed that there was a marking which appeared to be a bruise under his right eye, extending down his cheek. It was initially assumed it was due to his birth position.

However, as weeks passed, the mark did not fade.

After further investigation, the family were told that Tyler had a Congenital Dermal Melanocytosis, a common birthmark typically found on the lower back or buttocks.

But Tyler’s case was different, the mark was on his face, an extremely rare occurrence.

This was the beginning of the family’s journey with Great Ormond Street Hospital.

“Thanks to the GHA, Tyler was referred to GOSH where doctors confirmed his condition as Congenital Dermal Melanocytosis,” said Mrs Howes, or Nanny to her grandson.

“They explained that over time, the mark might lighten, move, or even disappear, but because of its location close to his eye and cheek there was an increased risk of skin cancer and glaucoma.”

“Although there was no treatment to minimise the condition, doctors provided options for treatment to remove the green/ blue colour of the skin which included laser therapy, but this carried the risk of leaving a permanent red burn-like hue on his skin.”

The location of Tyler’s spot is so rare that he is now a case study for the hospital. His mark constantly changes colour, sometimes appearing darker or lighter, even shifting to a blue / greenish shade throughout the day.

His small face has been biopsied, and his blood has been tested for genetic studies to better understand his condition. And he continues to have regular check-ups at GOSH as the family await more results.

Tyler’s parents, Jade and Carl, have made the decision to let him decide for himself, when older, whether he wants to pursue treatment.

In the meantime, his annual reviews at GOSH ensure he remains in the best possible care, said Mrs Howes.

While the staff at GOSH have been exceptional, locally some people on the Rock have not been as kind to Tyler.

“Tyler, like most Gibraltarians, has naturally tanned skin, so in summer, his mark blends in more. Many people don’t even notice it. But over the years, we have encountered cruel, insensitive, and ignorant remarks,” said Mrs Howes.

“Strangers have asked if he drew on his face with a pen or assumed it was a result of neglectful parenting or grand-parenting.”

“In busy places like Main Street, we have been stopped numerous times enquiring whether he had fallen or simply asking what had happened to his face.”

However, she added that despite these encounters, they have also been surrounded by love and kindness.

“Those who take the time to see beyond his mark recognise what a handsome, strong, and incredible little boy he is,” she said.

“Tyler himself has embraced his uniqueness, he calls himself special and has faced every medical test with the courage and strength of a Little Lion, which is my special nickname for him.”

Given Tyler’s treatment and support from GOSH it is no surprise Mrs Howes wants to raise money for the hospital.

“GOSH has been our anchor, silencing the noise of doubt and fear that comes with such a rare condition,” she said.

“They have given Jade and Carl the reassurance that their son is in the best medical hands possible. That peace of mind is priceless.”

“So, when I run this race, I will do it for GOSH, for Tyler, and for all the children who rely on this incredible hospital.”

“Every donation helps support families like ours, and I cannot thank everyone enough for contributing.”

Training for this race has not been easy for Mrs Howes and includes 5:30am wake-ups, long runs, fitness classes with “the incredible Raul Mesa”, and endless hours of preparation.

Adding to the challenge is the fact that Mrs Howes suffers from fibromyalgia meaning she has issues with pain. But, every time her body protests, she reminds herself why she is doing it.

“Tyler gives me the strength to push forward because he is worth every step,” she said.

Mrs Howes’ running CV is impressive.

She has been pounding the streets, hills, trails and sand of the world for 16 years.

In that time she has completed over 100 races and while most would never dream of doing a marathon Mrs Howes takes it one step further and stated that her favourite races are ultra trail runs of 101 and 103 km.

“I typically run two to three half marathons per year, often in Málaga or Seville. I’m not the fastest runner—my usual time falls between 2 hours 31/37 minutes—but I always finish mentally strong and the feeling when I cross that finish line is indescribable,” she said.

“But this race is different. No doubt one full with emotion, love, and purpose. And ‘Nanny’ as the leader of our pride.”

Mrs Howes has a short message for those who support her and those who wish to.

“I thank you all once again for your support. Your generosity helps me turn my small effort into something much bigger—an opportunity to support others fighting their own health battles.”

“With all my heart, thank you.”

To donate go to https://www.justgiving.com/page/monique-howes-gibraltar