Thu 27th Mar, 2025

RUSI experts deliver sanctions training to public sector bodies

By Chronicle Staff
27th March 2025

Experts from the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) have provided a comprehensive training session on sanctions for public sector bodies, offering insights into the latest developments and their links to shifting geopolitical landscapes.

The training covered financial sanctions frameworks, including United Nations sanctions regimes, the Financial Action Task Force’s recommendations on targeted financial sanctions, and the increasing impact of measures imposed by the United States, United Kingdom, and European Union. Participants also took part in a case study exercise on sanctions evasion typologies.

Funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and supported by the Government of Gibraltar, the initiative aims to strengthen expertise among government and supervisory professionals.

The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, said: “It is important that our public sector professionals have the relevant skills and understanding of the very dynamic nature of sanctions, allowing them to effectively manage complex sanctions regimes.”

“Training initiatives like this, delivered by leading experts at RUSI, enhance Gibraltar’s ability to manage sanctions implementation and protect global financial systems.”

RUSI is an independent think tank specialising in defence, security, and financial crime. The Gibraltar Financial Intelligence Unit is a partner of RUSI’s Centre for Finance and Security and participates in research projects such as the Maritime Sanctions Taskforce.

