Mon 14th Apr, 2025

Russell Howard blends humour with relatable stories in comedy gig

By Manar Ben Tahayekt
14th April 2025

This weekend, Gibraltar’s iconic St. Michael’s Cave became a comedy hotspot, hosting a two-night stand-up event that had audiences in fits of laughter.

The ancient, echoing walls set the stage for a night of sharp humour and infectious energy, transforming this historic site into a one-of-a-kind venue for comedy.

The evening began with Adeel Faqih, a Pakistani-born Swedish comedian, whose lively set quickly won over the crowd. With his cheeky stories about growing up in a Muslim household, the chaos of family WhatsApp groups, and the challenges of explaining stand-up to traditional parents, Faqih’s humour resonated deeply.

His light-hearted self-deprecation, especially when joking about being “borderline disturbed,” struck a chord with the audience, setting a relaxed, jovial tone for the night ahead.

Russell Howard, hailing from Bristol, is a household name in the UK. As the headliner, he took the stage with his trademark blend of boundless energy and sharp observational comedy.

His unique style resonates with a wide audience, blending humour with relatable insights into everyday life.

Known for his candid takes on everyday life, Howard’s stories about fatherhood had the crowd doubled over in laughter. His hilarious recounting of the chaos and absurdity of parenting—especially toddler meltdowns—resonated with many in the audience.

Howard’s authentic and relatable humour brought a warm, inviting atmosphere to the show, showcasing his effortless ability to connect with diverse audiences.

The evening took an even funnier turn when Howard opened the floor to audience interaction. Far from being inappropriate, his questions were crafted to engage the crowd in playful, light-hearted banter.

The venue reverberated with laughter as Howard asked fun, silly questions that kept everyone on their toes. His quick wit and improvisational skills turned the entire space into a giant, glowing echo chamber of joy.

The unique setting, paired with the comedic talents of both Faqih and Howard, made for a memorable experience.

The contrast of ancient history and modern humour created a truly special ambiance that amplified the energy of the night.

It wasn’t just a comedy show—it was a celebration of shared laughter, where two comedians from different backgrounds brought the house down with their infectious humour and storytelling.

The event proved that comedy can transcend time, history, and even the natural acoustics of the site, creating an unforgettable evening for all who attended.

