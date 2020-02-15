Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Ruth Parasol, billionaire entrepreneur, looks back on 16 years on the Rock

Photos: Jenna Brown/Parasol International

By Brian Reyes
15th February 2020

A self-made billionaire businesswoman has described how she gravitates to Gibraltar for “business, life, family” and is confident of the Rock’s potential to “thrive” in a post-Brexit future. Ruth Parasol, who founded PartyGaming in 1997 and turned it into a pioneering Gibraltar-based company in the global online gaming sector before floating it on the London...

