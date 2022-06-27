Sacarello’s art collection in search of new home
Inside the Sacarello's office in Irish Town, paintings stacked in a tight corridor will be moved to John Mackintosh Hall soon in the hope of finding them a new home. Tomorrow evening Patrick Sacarello will exhibit and sell over 50 paintings from his life-long art collection, featuring works from Gibraltarian and Latin American artists. The...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here