Fri 22nd Nov, 2019

Sacramento attends CPA Australia and Pacific Regional Conference

By Cristina Cavilla
22nd November 2019

The Minister for Justice, Samantha Sacramento, is in Australia having been selected to attend a Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Regional Conference on behalf of the Parliaments of the British Islands and Mediterranean Region as an observer.
The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association is made up of many regions and attendance by observers from other regions is encouraged in order to share ideas and best practice and expand networking contacts.
The regional conference of the Australia and Pacific Region of the CPA was hosted by the Parliament of South Australia in Adelaide.
The conference looked at the challenge of urbanisation and Parliament’s role.
The conference considered various subject matters in this context with the principal focus on challenges faced and the importance of effective policies as well as balancing roles between the Executive and Legislatures.
The conference was hosted attended by the President and the Speaker of the Legislative Council of South Australia and the Premier of South Australia was also in attendance.
During the conference, there was also an introductory meeting of the Small Branches present given the attendance of the newly appointed Chair of the Small Branches Committee at this conference. The Gibraltar Parliament also forms part of the Small Branches committee.
Ms Sacramento said: “The subject matter of the conference was very relevant to what we deal with in Gibraltar, while of course the scale of development will be different, the fundamental principles to be considered will be the same and the conference also heard papers delivered by smaller jurisdictions.”
“I am very active within the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association because this is a valuable organisation to us, the conferences are not only a learning tool for professional development, they also provide networking opportunities that open many doors for us.”
“For the last seven years I have been the leader of the Gibraltar Parliament delegation at all conferences that we attend, and in addition, I also sit on the regional Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians Steering Committee and another working group that was established following my proposal at a regional conference two years ago to strengthen opportunities within our region.”
“This continuity provides me with experience of Parliamentary matters and developments in the Commonwealth, particularly in our region, and gives Gibraltar constant exposure internationally.”
“The Gibraltar Parliament has always been represented in the CPA. As a Government, as we look at opportunities beyond the EU in the context of Brexit, the network that the CPA provides is a natural opportunity to turn to in which we need to invest and continue to strengthen.”
“Brexit very much affects all Parliaments in the region to which we belong and we are continuously working together. The platform and the network that the CPA provides is invaluable and is also important to establish relationships with other Parliamentarians beyond our own regions.”

