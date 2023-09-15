Sacramento, looking back at equality record, remains undecided on whether to stand
The GSLP’s Samantha Sacramento said she was still undecided whether to offer herself as a candidate in the upcoming election, as she outlined her track record as the Minister for Equality during a campaign press conference on Thursday, Ms Sacramento would not be drawn by journalists on whether she intended to put herself forward for...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here