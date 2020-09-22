‘Sad decisions’ as Covid stamps its mark on community Christmas events

Community Christmas season events such as the Festival of Lights and the New Year party in Casemates will be held differently this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Culture said the Christmas Festival of Lights will be streamed online and officials are currently holding discussions to have it broadcast.

Meanwhile the New Year’s celebrations in Casemates will include a broadcast and streamed entertainment.

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Culture yesterday as it plans for these events adhering to Covid-19 regulations and Public Health guidelines on large gatherings.

Another event that will be held differently this year are the Christmas Attractions in John Mackintosh Square.

The Ministry of Culture and Gibraltar Cultural Services are working together, with more details to be announced in due course.

Discussions will also be held with the Cavalcade Committee to decide whether the 2021 Three Kings’ Cavalcade will be able to proceed.

The arrangements will be kept under constant review with the aim of bringing back these events if the pandemic improves, the Ministry of Culture said.

Minister for Culture, John Cortes, said: “It is indeed sad that we have had to take these decisions.”

“But it is important that our celebrations this Festive Season don’t become a cause for regret later.”

“We will find other ways to enjoy ourselves, responsibly, as we did on National Day, as we await better times.”

For further information please contact the Gibraltar Cultural Services Events Department on 200 67236 or e-mail info@culture.gi