Mon 20th Sep, 2021

Sports

Sailing updates

By Stephen Ignacio
19th September 2021

Forrestier Walker 2 & 3

The second and third races of the Forestier Walker series was sailed on Saturday in relatively light South/South Westerly winds and the results were as follows:

Forrestier Walker 2

Charlie Lavarello in Nemesis – Crew John Armstrong and Dhiraj Nagrani
Pablo Villar in Emendek
Hamish Risso in Fencer.

Forrestier Walker 3

Hamish Risso in Fencer– Crew Paul Borda
Pablo Villar in Emendek
Charlie Lavarello in Nemesis

This means that with 3 out of the 4 races of the Forrestier Walker series raced, 3 boats can win the series with Charlie Lavarello the favourite with 5 points (2 x 1st, 1 x 3rd) ahead of Hamish Risso on 6 points (1 x 1st, 1x 2nd and 1 x 3rd) and Pablo Villar/ John Bassadone in Emendek on 10 points (2 x 2nd & 1 x 6th).

In relation to the Kings Cup, these three boats are all within a point of each other with Hamish just a point ahead of Charlie Lavarello who is just a point ahead of John Bassadone in Emendek.

Charlie Stagnetto and Micko Sheppard-Capurro have fallen a few points behind as a result of their bad results over the weekend but they have 7 races left to pull it back.

The sailing season continues next weekend with a 2 day event versus the Royal Naval Sailing Association.

