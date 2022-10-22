Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 22nd Oct, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Saltwater reservoir overflows after communications issue

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
22nd October 2022

RGP officers watch as water cascades onto the road after a power failure caused a communications problem and led to the Beefsteak saltwater reservoir overflowing on Friday.

The Governor’s Cottage reverse osmosis plant was down for a short period but was back up and running after the problem was resolved.

“There is going to be no impact on supply,” a spokesperson for the Gibraltar Government said.

“Governor's Cottage is back up and running and production is back to normal.”

Most Read

Local News

DPC clears major Devil’s Tower project, leaving nearby residents pleading for breathing space

Fri 21st Oct, 2022

Brexit

‘Flippant’ Brexit vote got Gib ‘into a bind’ - CM

Fri 21st Oct, 2022

Local News

Downtown Gibraltar BID faces backlash as businesses object to levy

Wed 19th Oct, 2022

Local News

Chinese-built modules for Rooke project set to arrive early 2023

Fri 21st Oct, 2022

Local News

DPC to discuss application for major development on Devil’s Tower Road

Tue 18th Oct, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd October 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Battle of Trafalgar commemorated

22nd October 2022

Local News
Gibraltar Airport ‘not out of the woods yet’ as more ATC disruption likely, Parliament told

22nd October 2022

Local News
Gib fines for money laundering and counterterrorism should be ‘more dissuasive’, FATF chairman says

22nd October 2022

Local News
Chinese-built modules for Rooke project set to arrive early 2023

21st October 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022