Saltwater reservoir overflows after communications issue

RGP officers watch as water cascades onto the road after a power failure caused a communications problem and led to the Beefsteak saltwater reservoir overflowing on Friday.

The Governor’s Cottage reverse osmosis plant was down for a short period but was back up and running after the problem was resolved.

“There is going to be no impact on supply,” a spokesperson for the Gibraltar Government said.

“Governor's Cottage is back up and running and production is back to normal.”