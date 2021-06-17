Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 17th Jun, 2021

Local News

Same-sex couple in Gibraltar surrogacy law first

Daniel Romero and Keith Martinez are now legally recognised as parents to both their twins, Tiffany and Samuel.

By Gabriella Peralta
17th June 2021

A local same-sex couple yesterday became the first to be granted legal status as parents to their twin babies under the new surrogacy law in Gibraltar. Daniel Romero and Keith Martinez are now the legally recognised parents of their 21-month-old twins, Tiffany and Samuel. The surrogacy legislation was passed earlier this year and the law...

