Same-sex couple in Gibraltar surrogacy law first
A local same-sex couple yesterday became the first to be granted legal status as parents to their twin babies under the new surrogacy law in Gibraltar. Daniel Romero and Keith Martinez are now the legally recognised parents of their 21-month-old twins, Tiffany and Samuel. The surrogacy legislation was passed earlier this year and the law...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here