Wed 14th Oct, 2020

Sports

San Marino make Gibraltar’s path towards promotion easier

By Stephen Ignacio
13th October 2020

Gibraltar’s path towards promotion to League C in the Nations League became easier this Tuesday as San Marino earned their first points in the UEFA Nations League against Liechtenstein.
Forcing a scoreless draw against Liechtenstein away from home, San Marino, whilst adding to their own history book pages have provided Gibraltar with an important advantage keeping Gibraltar at the top of the Group table two points ahead of Liechtenstein.
Gibraltar next play San Marino away before entering their last match against Liechtenstein. A win for Gibraltar in San Marino would mean that they would enter their last match of the Nations League group knowing they will be promoted.
A draw or defeat against San Marino would still see them in front on points but could require them to at least draw against Liechtenstein to guarantee passage and not have to rely on goal difference.
Both San Marino and Lichtenstein have just one more match to play each, Gibraltar is the opponent in both cases. Defeat in both these matches would see Gibraltar finish second in the group missing out by one point.

