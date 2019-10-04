Sanchez gives focus to Gibraltarian identity in latest books
Two new books by Gibraltarian writer Mark Sanchez were presented this week at the GEMA gallery through a series of readings from his fictional work ‘Crossed Lines’ and his autobiographical essays ‘Border Control’. Mr Sanchez, who writes also a fortnightly column for the Chronicle, has now written over a dozen books all of which broach...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here