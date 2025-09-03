Sanchez praises Starmer for leadership on Gib deal as UK and Spain relaunch ‘old friendship’

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez commended Sir Keir Starmer on Wednesday for his leadership in the negotiation for the “very important” Gibraltar treaty, as the UK and Spain agreed to strengthen ties in areas ranging from trade to sustainable development, security and migration.

Mr Sanchez was speaking as the two men met in No.10 Downing Street for the first official visit by a Spanish Prime Minister in seven years.

Greeting his Spanish counterpart in Downing Street’s white room, Sir Keir spoke of the close links between the two countries ahead of signing a wide-ranging bilateral agreement that includes a commitment to "annual strategic dialogue".

And while there were only fleeting references to Gibraltar, it was clear that the political agreement on June 11, alongside the UK’s work to reset its relationship with the EU after Brexit, had facilitated the drive to bolster the UK/Spain commercial relationship.

“Of course, we’re here today to sign a bilateral agreement on the back of all the hard work we’ve done on Gibraltar,” Sir Keir said in brief comments before reporters.

“It really is a very important day for me and my Government to welcome you here.”

The Spanish Prime Minister echoed that sentiment and also referenced the Gibraltar agreement briefly.

“I would like to commend the leadership of Prime Minister Starmer when it comes to having closed successfully this very important agreement between Spain, the UK and the European Commission regarding Gibraltar...,” Mr Sanchez said, welcoming too the UK/EU reset.

But while Gibraltar may have been in the backdrop of the meeting, the focus was on the bilateral deal and other matters including the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

“Being old friends and close allies, our partnership is rooted in our shared history and common values, as likeminded democracies committed to the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, human rights and free trade, as well as to the promotion of an international order based on international law and multilateralism,” the agreement, published by the UK Government, said.

“Building on the rich and dynamic exchanges between our peoples, and our deep ties of friendship and cooperation demonstrated through strong political, economic and cultural relations, we look forward to strengthening our cooperation.”

“We are committed to delivering a dynamic, strategic, and progressive partnership that promotes inclusive and sustainable economic growth, enhances stability and security in Europe, and tackles global challenges, including climate change and the transition to a green economy, global health crises, reducing inequalities, and advancing the rights of women and girls.”

Speaking on Spanish radio earlier on Wednesday, Sir Alex Ellis, the UK ambassador to Spain, said the UK and Spain were relaunching “an old friendshiop” after a seven-year hiatus following Brexit.

He praised the political agreement for a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar as “excellent”, adding it was “the last piece of the Brexit puzzle”.

The common desire of all the negotiating parties was to “implement it as soon as possible”, he said, outlining the steps that still need to come.

The legal text of the treaty will first have to be completed - this is expected in October – and translated into the EU’s official languages, after which it must be ratified by the UK and European parliaments.

Wednesday’s meeting was not without controversy as some international media misinterpreted the agreement and linked it directly to Gibraltar.

A spokesperson for No.6 Convent Place said the agreement signed in London “…is not about and it does not even mention Gibraltar.”

The UK and Spain are key trade partners, and over 18m British tourists visit Spain every year.

According to the UK Government, Spain was the UK’s ninth top export market in 2024 for goods and services, with UK exports worth £20.1 billion to Spain in that period, 0.4% down from the preceding 12 months and accounting for 2.3% of all UK exports. In the 12 months ending March 2025, exports rose to £20.5m, up 1.5% over the preceding 12 months.

According to the same data, Spain was also the UK’s sixth largest partner for imports of goods and services, which reached £44.5 billion in 2024, up 8.3% over the preceding year and accounting for 4.9% of all UK imports.