Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 22nd May, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Sanchez says treaty negotiators ‘very close to historic milestone’ agreement

By Brian Reyes
22nd May 2024

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed confidence on Wednesday that a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar would be reached “in the coming weeks”, adding negotiators were “very close” to agreeing “a historic milestone”.

Mr Sanchez made a brief mention of the Gibraltar negotiation during an address to the Spanish parliament in which he announced that Spain would recognise Palestinian statehood on May 28. Ireland and Norway made the same announcements on Wednesday.

Mr Sanchez also defended his wife, Begoña Gómez, as “honest, serious and responsible” and said he was convinced the courts would dismiss a claim by Manos Limpias alleging conflicts of interest, adding “there is only mud”.

The passing reference to Gibraltar came after last week's high-level meeting in Brussels between the Foreign Ministers of Spain and the UK, José Manuel Albares and Lord David Cameron, along with the Vice President of the EC Maros Sefcovic and Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

“During this period we have also reached important agreements on Gibraltar with the European Commission and the United Kingdom,” Mr Sanchez said.

“Agreements that make us think we are very close to achieving a historic milestone on this issue that will bring more legal certainty, more economic opportunities, and more everyday conveniences to the inhabitants of the Campo de Gibraltar.”

“As of today, what the parties are doing is continuing to negotiate, and I trust that we will reach a comprehensive agreement in the coming weeks.”

MORE FOLLOWS

Most Read

Local News

New restaurant and facilities proposed for Western Beach

Mon 20th May, 2024

Local News

Dual demonstrations spotlight polarised views on Gaza conflict, amid fears of community division

Mon 20th May, 2024

Brexit

Cameron warns of ‘no deal’ impact on border, tells Brexiteer MPs Gib's UK sovereignty ‘won’t change’

Mon 20th May, 2024

Local News

Governor Sir David Steel set to bid Gibraltar farewell with ceremonial departure

Mon 20th May, 2024

Brexit

Sanchez says treaty negotiators ‘very close to historic milestone’ agreement

Wed 22nd May, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd May 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Heartfelt farewells at The Convent as Sir David Steel prepares to leave Gibraltar

22nd May 2024

Features
Alabaré veterans return to Lord Airey’s Battery for more restoration work

22nd May 2024

Local News
Dual demonstrations spotlight polarised views on Gaza conflict, amid fears of community division

20th May 2024

Local News
McGrail Inquiry gets under way ‘at last’

8th April 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024