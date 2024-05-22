Sanchez says treaty negotiators ‘very close to historic milestone’ agreement

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed confidence on Wednesday that a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar would be reached “in the coming weeks”, adding negotiators were “very close” to agreeing “a historic milestone”.

Mr Sanchez made a brief mention of the Gibraltar negotiation during an address to the Spanish parliament in which he announced that Spain would recognise Palestinian statehood on May 28. Ireland and Norway made the same announcements on Wednesday.

Mr Sanchez also defended his wife, Begoña Gómez, as “honest, serious and responsible” and said he was convinced the courts would dismiss a claim by Manos Limpias alleging conflicts of interest, adding “there is only mud”.

The passing reference to Gibraltar came after last week's high-level meeting in Brussels between the Foreign Ministers of Spain and the UK, José Manuel Albares and Lord David Cameron, along with the Vice President of the EC Maros Sefcovic and Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

“During this period we have also reached important agreements on Gibraltar with the European Commission and the United Kingdom,” Mr Sanchez said.

“Agreements that make us think we are very close to achieving a historic milestone on this issue that will bring more legal certainty, more economic opportunities, and more everyday conveniences to the inhabitants of the Campo de Gibraltar.”

“As of today, what the parties are doing is continuing to negotiate, and I trust that we will reach a comprehensive agreement in the coming weeks.”

MORE FOLLOWS