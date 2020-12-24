Santa tests negative for Covid as he gears up for Christmas

The minister for public health, Dr John Cortes, has confirmed that Santa Claus has not only had the vaccine but also tested negative for Covid-19 coronavirus ahead of his expected arrival in Gibraltar on Christmas Eve.

Dr Cortes gave the children of Gibraltar the “good news” he had received from the North Pole.

“The news is that Santa and all the elves have been tested and have tested negative for Covid coronavirus. So they are clear,” he said.

“And, I can also confirm that this comes all the way from Santa’s village that Santa and the elves have all been vaccinated and therefore are free of the dangers of Covid.”

“That means that Christmas is back on and that they are going to be coming around the world including to Gibraltar on Christmas Eve with all the presents like every other year.”

Due to Santa Claus’s negative Covid status and having had the vaccine households do not need to take any additional measures this Christmas Eve to keep everyone safe.

Reindeer are not affected by the virus and therefore all nine are as healthy as they have been in previous years.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo also confirmed Santa Claus’ visit during a session of parliament on Monday afternoon.

Much to the delight of many children including one six-year-old girl Anais Baglietto Ignacio who had been watching the session with her father.

“The message on Santa lit up that six-year-olds face and in her eyes the dream and magic of Christmas was once again real,” her father said.

Mr Picardo confirmed arrangements have been made from the Department of Housing Works Agency and other works “for elves to have access to homes unimpeded despite the rules, chimneys have been cleared and windows made safe.”

“Dr Cortes has confirmed that import permits for reindeer have now been organised and I have given an import duty weaver for anything that may be carried in the sleight,” Mr Picardo said.