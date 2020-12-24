Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 24th Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Santa tests negative for Covid as he gears up for Christmas

Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
24th December 2020

The minister for public health, Dr John Cortes, has confirmed that Santa Claus has not only had the vaccine but also tested negative for Covid-19 coronavirus ahead of his expected arrival in Gibraltar on Christmas Eve.

Dr Cortes gave the children of Gibraltar the “good news” he had received from the North Pole.

“The news is that Santa and all the elves have been tested and have tested negative for Covid coronavirus. So they are clear,” he said.

“And, I can also confirm that this comes all the way from Santa’s village that Santa and the elves have all been vaccinated and therefore are free of the dangers of Covid.”

“That means that Christmas is back on and that they are going to be coming around the world including to Gibraltar on Christmas Eve with all the presents like every other year.”

Due to Santa Claus’s negative Covid status and having had the vaccine households do not need to take any additional measures this Christmas Eve to keep everyone safe.

Reindeer are not affected by the virus and therefore all nine are as healthy as they have been in previous years.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo also confirmed Santa Claus’ visit during a session of parliament on Monday afternoon.

Much to the delight of many children including one six-year-old girl Anais Baglietto Ignacio who had been watching the session with her father.

“The message on Santa lit up that six-year-olds face and in her eyes the dream and magic of Christmas was once again real,” her father said.

Mr Picardo confirmed arrangements have been made from the Department of Housing Works Agency and other works “for elves to have access to homes unimpeded despite the rules, chimneys have been cleared and windows made safe.”

“Dr Cortes has confirmed that import permits for reindeer have now been organised and I have given an import duty weaver for anything that may be carried in the sleight,” Mr Picardo said.

Most Read

Local News

Lottery joy as OFT team scoop £700,000 winnings

Fri 18th Dec, 2020

Local News

Gib residents allowed across border despite tighter restrictions in Spain

Tue 22nd Dec, 2020

Local News

More restrictions to be announced as Covid cases soar to new high

Sun 20th Dec, 2020

Local News

Over 450 in isolation after schools report 28 positive cases

Wed 23rd Dec, 2020

Local News

Another grim record as Gibraltar registers highest daily spike in virus cases

Wed 23rd Dec, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Santa cleared to land at Gib airport

24th December 2020

Features
From Texas to Dubai, locals abroad describe their Covid Christmas

24th December 2020

Features
Cancer Relief concerned cancer diagnoses impacted by Covid pandemic

24th December 2020

Features
ERS lockdown devastating for loved ones and residents, GADS says

22nd December 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020