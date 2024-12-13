Santa’s Grotto raises £580 for GBC Open Day

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), hosted a Santa’s Grotto event at the John Mackintosh Hall this week to raise funds for GBC Open Day. Around 150 children visited, with £580 pounds raised.

The event offered children and families the opportunity to meet Santa Claus, creating magical memories for all who attended.

The event was run by staff members, who volunteered their time.

Santa’s Grotto has become an annual tradition at GCS and is created and decorated by staff. This year the theme was inspired by ‘Candy Cane Land’.

The operations team, led by Victor Soiza, were responsible for the creation with staff members adding the decorations, ready for Santa’s visit.