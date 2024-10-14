Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 14th Oct, 2024

Santos and Arias-Vasquez visit apprentices at Government Training Centre

By Chronicle Staff
14th October 2024

Last week, the Minister for Employment, Training Apprenticeships and Skills, Christian Santos, and the Minister with responsibility for the Gibraltar Electricity Authority, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, visited the mechanical and electrical apprentices currently enrolled in courses at the Government’s Training Centre.  

There are currently fourteen apprentices undertaking these courses.  

Mr Santos and Ms Arias-Vasquez were accompanied by Dylan Podesta, Head of Training, Program, and Facilities in the government. 

During the visit, the Ministers had the opportunity to engage with apprentices, observe the hands-on training provided, and discuss the future opportunities that such courses offer to these individuals.  

“The mechanical and electrical apprenticeship programmes are crucial in equipping young Gibraltarians with the technical skills necessary to meet industry demands,” the government said in a statement. 

Mr Santos said: “I was delighted to have attended the training centre again yesterday to see for myself the success in which these apprenticeship courses are being delivered.” 

“This was a manifesto commitment and since coming into office we have been working very hard to revive the Training Centre.” 

“This has been one of my passion projects and I was very reassured by the quality and dedication of the individuals undertaking these courses, which bodes well for the future of technically skilled employment in Gibraltar."  

Ms Arias-Vasquez said: “It is important that we, as a Government, continue to invest in the local training of individuals in these areas to ensure that Gibraltar remains self-sufficient in these technical fields.” 

“All of the apprentices we met were very enthusiastic and I am confident that the Gibraltar Electricity Authority and others will be able to benefit from their expertise in the future.” 

