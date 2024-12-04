Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Santos hosts International Day of Persons with Disabilities reception

By Chronicle Staff
4th December 2024

The Minister for Equality, Christian Santos, hosted an event to celebrate International Day of Persons with Disabilities in the Mayor’s Parlour on Tuesday evening.

The purpose of the event was to thank persons in the community that have been instrumental in propelling the disability agenda forwards.

Present were members of charities, professionals and Members of Parliament. The Supported Needs and Disability Council members were presented with a certificate to commemorate their work for the Council during 2024.

In his speech, Mr Santos acknowledged the work of the late Daphne Alcantara, chairperson for Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society and a Council Member.

“I have committed to make Gibraltar a more inclusive, kinder place where everyone has equal rights and standing, and I will continue working every day throughout the year to make this happen,” he said.

