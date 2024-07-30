Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 30th Jul, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Santos presents certificates at The Mindspace Project Camp Awards Ceremony

By Chronicle Staff
30th July 2024

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture, Tourism and Youth, Christian Santos, recently presented certificates at The Mindspace Project Camp awards ceremony.

The ceremony was held at the John Mackintosh Hall with approximately 40 youngsters from the age of four in attendance, along with The Mindspace Project representatives Galadriel McGrail, Kationa Matto, Abigail Mañasco and volunteer leaders and buddies.

With the theme ‘Knowing Our Gibraltar’, the two week long summer camp has been run in collaboration with Gibraltar Cultural Services.

The children learnt about the Rock’s unique offerings, both touristic and cultural, including exploring the Northern Defences and going to see the dolphins.

“I am delighted to present these certificates. The Mindspace Project does great work with young people aged four to sixteen all year round, focusing on wellbeing and ‘fitness with a difference’,” said Mr Santos.

“Thanks to the organisers and volunteers for preparing such a fun and educational programme for the summer camp for our youth to enjoy.”

Most Read

Local News

Loss of multilingualism detrimental to youngsters and local identity on the Rock, expert warns

Mon 29th Jul, 2024

Local News

Tanker reportedly carrying military fuel for Israel asks to stop in Gib, amid mounting outcry

Mon 29th Jul, 2024

Features

National Day celebrations programme announced

Wed 24th Jul, 2024

Brexit

Govt warns of looming changes at border as EU prepares for automated checks

Wed 24th Jul, 2024

Features

Joe Gingell launches newest book ‘The War Came Home’

Mon 29th Jul, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th July 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar welcomes cruise ship AIDAcosma on inaugural call

30th July 2024

Local News
Feetham visits RSM Gibraltar offices

30th July 2024

Local News
Artist captures Gibraltar’s history in Main Street murals

30th July 2024

Local News
Man jailed for 20 months for assault

29th July 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024