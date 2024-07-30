Santos presents certificates at The Mindspace Project Camp Awards Ceremony

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture, Tourism and Youth, Christian Santos, recently presented certificates at The Mindspace Project Camp awards ceremony.

The ceremony was held at the John Mackintosh Hall with approximately 40 youngsters from the age of four in attendance, along with The Mindspace Project representatives Galadriel McGrail, Kationa Matto, Abigail Mañasco and volunteer leaders and buddies.

With the theme ‘Knowing Our Gibraltar’, the two week long summer camp has been run in collaboration with Gibraltar Cultural Services.

The children learnt about the Rock’s unique offerings, both touristic and cultural, including exploring the Northern Defences and going to see the dolphins.

“I am delighted to present these certificates. The Mindspace Project does great work with young people aged four to sixteen all year round, focusing on wellbeing and ‘fitness with a difference’,” said Mr Santos.

“Thanks to the organisers and volunteers for preparing such a fun and educational programme for the summer camp for our youth to enjoy.”