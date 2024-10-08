Santos to host constituency clinics next month

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, will be holding his next constituency clinics on the afternoon of Tuesday, November 12 from 4pm to 6pm at his offices at Suite 951, 5th Floor, Block 9, Europort.

Representatives of Varyl Begg Estate, Mid Harbour Estate and Sir William Jackson Grove (GibV) have been asked to advise residents to book an appointment on the above date.

Scheduling appointments in advance will allow for as many people as possible to be seen.

Mr Santos said: “My regular clinics with my constituents means I can be told about any issues they may be facing in a timely manner and can hopefully support them in resolving these. Where issues fall outside of my direct portfolios, I can assist in reaching out to my Government colleagues with responsibilities in those areas.”