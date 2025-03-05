Santos underscores societal change and ‘allyship’ at International Women’s Day conference
A conference marking the upcoming International Women’s Day was held at the Sunborn on Tuesday, championing equal rights and empowerment for women. International Women’s Day will take place on March 8, with the conference held locally following the theme set by the United Nations of For all women and girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment. In attendance...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here