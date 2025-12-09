Santos visits PATHS supported employment cohort

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, has visited the PATHS (Professional Advancement Through Holistic Skills) supported employment cohort, meeting participants and staff and receiving an update on progress being delivered through the programme.

The visit focused on Supported Employment as the Ministry continues to consider PATHS holistically, identifying where further support, progression and opportunity can be added across the wider programme to cater to individual requirements.

PATHS is providing upskilling courses for different cohorts, which are being delivered across key locations and programmes, including Bruce’s Farm, Ocean Views, HM Prison and the Government of Gibraltar Employment Scheme.

In the last 12 months PATHS has delivered 360 sessions made up of computer-based courses and in-person workshops in subjects such as Applied Philosophy, Drama Therapy, Art Therapy and edYOUcation. A total of 74 different individuals have been engaged, attending 335 times, with 547 certificates achieved for the successful completion of courses.

Mr Santos said: “My visit to PATHS was a valuable opportunity to see the impact the PATHS programme has on the engaged individuals and the dedication of everyone involved.”

“I am delighted with the success of the courses and the achievements recorded in 2025. We are committed to continue to upskill and develop more service users and to build on this progress by expanding opportunities across PATHS.”