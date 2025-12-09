Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 9th Dec, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Santos visits PATHS supported employment cohort

By Chronicle Staff
9th December 2025

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, has visited the PATHS (Professional Advancement Through Holistic Skills) supported employment cohort, meeting participants and staff and receiving an update on progress being delivered through the programme.

The visit focused on Supported Employment as the Ministry continues to consider PATHS holistically, identifying where further support, progression and opportunity can be added across the wider programme to cater to individual requirements.

PATHS is providing upskilling courses for different cohorts, which are being delivered across key locations and programmes, including Bruce’s Farm, Ocean Views, HM Prison and the Government of Gibraltar Employment Scheme.

In the last 12 months PATHS has delivered 360 sessions made up of computer-based courses and in-person workshops in subjects such as Applied Philosophy, Drama Therapy, Art Therapy and edYOUcation. A total of 74 different individuals have been engaged, attending 335 times, with 547 certificates achieved for the successful completion of courses.

Mr Santos said: “My visit to PATHS was a valuable opportunity to see the impact the PATHS programme has on the engaged individuals and the dedication of everyone involved.”

“I am delighted with the success of the courses and the achievements recorded in 2025. We are committed to continue to upskill and develop more service users and to build on this progress by expanding opportunities across PATHS.”

Most Read

Local News

University of Gibraltar celebrates sixth and largest graduation

Mon 8th Dec, 2025

Local News

Charles Azzopardi ordained as Bishop of Gibraltar  

Sun 7th Dec, 2025

Local News

Supreme Court hears claim over unlicensed TV channels in Gibraltar 

Fri 5th Dec, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

The Cauldron: Gibraltar does not need a mini Bernabéu

Mon 17th Nov, 2025

Local News

New Year’s celebrations 2026

Mon 8th Dec, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th December 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Government cracks down on abandoned vehicles, as figures suggest thousands without MOT

9th December 2025

Local News
Promotions in the Royal Gibraltar Police

9th December 2025

Local News
Hassans Charitable Trust donates £5,000 to Calpe House

9th December 2025

Local News
Our Lady of Sorrows church at Catalan Bay consecrated

9th December 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025