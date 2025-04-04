Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 4th Apr, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Santos visits the Gibraltar Training Centre

By Chronicle Staff
4th April 2025

The Minister with responsibility for Training and Apprenticeships, Christian Santos, recently visited the Gibraltar Training Centre as part of his routine departmental visits.

Mr Santos was accompanied by the Head of Training, Programme and Facilities, Dylan Podesta, and toured various areas of the centre, where he interacted with instructors and apprentices engaged in construction, bricklaying, painting and plumbing.

He noted the benefits being experienced by the new cohort of apprentices following recent improvements to the facility. These include a rebranding of the centre, the recruitment of a full complement of instructors, and a renewed focus on health and safety procedures and good working practices.

Instructors across the disciplines explained that apprentices are required to complete portfolios demonstrating the scope of their work, in addition to undertaking practical placements in companies in order to complete their courses and earn industry-recognised City and Guilds certificate and diploma qualifications.

Mr Santos said: “I am very proud of what the Gibraltar Training Centre stands for and delivers. The changes that management have instilled are bringing my vision for the Centre to fruition.”

“I will continue to advocate for apprenticeships in the field of construction and other disciplines in order to make Gibraltar’s workforce more varied and resilient.”

“The aim is to have qualified people for every sector that can offer a sustainable living.”

Most Read

Local News

Ball python triggers alarm, and questions

Thu 3rd Apr, 2025

Local News

Man arrested following police firearms operation

Fri 4th Apr, 2025

Local News

Met Police Commander to lead RGP from July amid policing challenges

Wed 2nd Apr, 2025

Features

35 years of the marriage vows renewal ceremony

Wed 2nd Apr, 2025

Brexit

Gib treaty must safeguard UK sovereignty and military autonomy, Lammy says

Mon 31st Mar, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th April 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
‘An Audience With’ stand-up comedy by David Walliams rated PG

4th April 2025

Local News
Event contracts awarded for 2025/2026

4th April 2025

Local News
Man arrested following police firearms operation

4th April 2025

Local News
Raul Mesa’s first book focuses on holistic well-being and the search for balance

3rd April 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025