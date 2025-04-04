Santos visits the Gibraltar Training Centre

The Minister with responsibility for Training and Apprenticeships, Christian Santos, recently visited the Gibraltar Training Centre as part of his routine departmental visits.

Mr Santos was accompanied by the Head of Training, Programme and Facilities, Dylan Podesta, and toured various areas of the centre, where he interacted with instructors and apprentices engaged in construction, bricklaying, painting and plumbing.

He noted the benefits being experienced by the new cohort of apprentices following recent improvements to the facility. These include a rebranding of the centre, the recruitment of a full complement of instructors, and a renewed focus on health and safety procedures and good working practices.

Instructors across the disciplines explained that apprentices are required to complete portfolios demonstrating the scope of their work, in addition to undertaking practical placements in companies in order to complete their courses and earn industry-recognised City and Guilds certificate and diploma qualifications.

Mr Santos said: “I am very proud of what the Gibraltar Training Centre stands for and delivers. The changes that management have instilled are bringing my vision for the Centre to fruition.”

“I will continue to advocate for apprenticeships in the field of construction and other disciplines in order to make Gibraltar’s workforce more varied and resilient.”

“The aim is to have qualified people for every sector that can offer a sustainable living.”