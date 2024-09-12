Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Santos welcomes inaugural cruise call by Celebrity Ascent

By Chronicle Staff
12th September 2024

Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, visited the Celebrity Ascent on its inaugural cruise call to Gibraltar.

Built in 2023, the Ascent is one of 17 ships in Celebrity’s fleet, accommodating 3950 passengers and crew.

Welcomed on board by Captain Dimitrios Kafetzis, Mr Santos was presented with a plaque to commemorate the occasion. He reciprocated the gesture with a framed memento featuring the iconic Rock.

“All cruise calls are warmly welcomed to Gibraltar. In 2024 we have had 86 cruise calls so far with a further 103 scheduled to make a stop here to the end of the year,” he said.

“Of these, six have been inaugural calls with a further eight awaited. I am always pleased to host new liners, bringing in further business to Gibraltar and giving us the opportunity to showcase to new audiences.”

