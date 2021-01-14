Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 14th Jan, 2021

Brexit

Schengen deal ‘would not mean ceding control’, Picardo says

Brian Reyes

By Brian Reyes
14th January 2021

Gibraltar and the UK will not be ceding any control of the Rock’s borders in reaching an agreement with Spain and the EU to enable Gibraltar’s inclusion within the Schengen area, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has told the Chronicle. While the New Year’s Eve framework agreement envisages Spain taking responsibility for who can access the...

