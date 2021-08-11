Scholars almost triple and pass rate surges for A-level class of 2021
Gibraltar saw a record breaking 27 scholars and the overall pass mark rise to 97% across Bayside, Westside and the College, in a year where students have faced Covid-19 disruptions and in lieu of exams been assessed year-round by teachers. The Department of Education called the number of Gibraltar scholars “unprecedented”, with the last record...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here