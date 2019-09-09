Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 9th Sep, 2019

Local News

School gates to open earlier

By Chronicle Staff
9th September 2019

The Government of Gibraltar has put into place measures to open school gates earlier than in the past, although formal school times will remain unchanged.
As from Monday September 16, 2019, all schools with the exception of St Martin’s will be open to pupils as from 8.30am.
"This gives parents a 30 minute drop off window before lessons proper start at 9.00am," the government said in a statement.
"Adequate supervision will be provided as from 8.30am up until the start of the school day at 9.00am." "Registers will be taken at 9.00am and pupils will only be marked as late if they arrive after the 9.00am threshold."
St Martin’s model will continue in its current form and will be reviewed over the course of the
autumn term.

“We have been working on this for some time and discussing with the Union (NASUWT) and senior teachers," said Dr John Cortes, the Minister for Education.
"I am very grateful to the teachers who have been involved in the discussions and who are helping in achieving this, which will be of benefit to the community."
“Opening the school gates at 8.30 will help many families at the start of the day, and will also help
spread traffic over a longer period and reduce congestion."
"Although of course we do encourage all those children who are able to, to walk, cycle or use public transport.”

