Schools and businesses join forces to produce handsfree keyring

Fit4Life, Prior Park and Loreto Convent are working together to manufacture a special handsfree keyring to open doors and press buttons.

With people now avoiding pressing buttons when outdoors this keyring aims to offer a solution to this.

The keyring design features a hook to grab handles with and a hole at the back to help users hold it - the hook can also be used to push buttons or interact with objects without the need to touch it.

Fit4Life is sponsoring this initiative while Chris McAuliffe from Prior Park School and David Clements from Loreto Convent School are using 3D printers to produce the keyrings.

“It is uplifting to see how we and other places are coming together to help in this situation,” a spokesperson for Fit4Life said.

“Though it might make a small difference, these keyrings will do a lot to help prevent risks to our over 70s.”

“Some over 70s have been loving the samples passed onto them and now we are ready to distribute to the over 70 community with the help from the Gibraltar Government volunteer scheme.”

“Some keyrings are in gold to pay tribute to our golden oldies and of course there is the warning to disinfect after use.”