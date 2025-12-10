Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 10th Dec, 2025

Schools’ Christmas Carol Concerts marks 20th anniversary

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
10th December 2025

The annual Schools’ Christmas Carol Concerts was held on Tuesday , marking two decades since the event was first launched.

The concerts, created by Bishop of Gibraltar Charles Azzopardi and Luis Pereira, were originally organised to raise funds to take a statue of Our Lady of Europe to Madeira, Northern Ireland and London, where many Gibraltarians had been evacuated during World War II.

After those early editions, the concerts continued each year and the funds raised supported other charities. Mary’s Meals benefitted for several years, and more recently Bishop Azzopardi’s Soup Kitchen received the proceeds.

No concerts were held for two years during the COVID pandemic, making 2025 the 20th anniversary. The milestone coincided with Bishop Azzopardi’s ordination as Bishop of Gibraltar, and this year’s concerts were held in the marquee at Victoria Stadium.

Two sessions took place on the day, beginning at 5.00pm and 7.00pm.

The 5.00pm session featured Governor’s Meadow Lower Primary School, St Paul’s Lower Primary School, St Bernard’s Lower Primary School, Loreto Lower Primary School, Loreto Upper Primary School, St Bernard’s Upper Primary School and Westside Comprehensive School.

The 7.00pm session included St Joseph’s Lower Primary School, St Mary’s Lower Primary School, Notre Dame Lower Primary School, Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary School, St Anne’s Upper Primary School and Bayside Comprehensive School.

Entrance was priced at £3 per person, with all proceeds going to the soup kitchen.

