Scientists raise £2,200 for Calpe House

Scientists from Public Health laboratories raised £2,200 for Calpe House throughout the month of April.

The team set up a competition to see who could run the most distance over the month between different teams in the department.

Each team member had their total added up to a total which was tallied at the end of the month.

The efforts raised a total of £2,200 for Calpe House, a community charity for people of Gibraltar which provides a home away from home for the GHA sponsored patients undertaking treatment in the UK.

Calpe House provides practical, vital, emotional and psychological support for patients and their escorts, creating a safe and homely environment for individuals going through trauma in uncertain times.

The charity remained open throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and looking after Covid patients and provide extra services such as ensuring of isolation and emergency shopping in addition to daily care.

The Trustees of Calpe House wish to thank Public Health for their commitment to this very worthy cause.