Scottish author features Gibraltar in book series
Scottish author Scott Alcroft’s love for Gibraltar has seen him include the Rock in his writings and now he has today release his newest book ‘Bonded by Burns’ on Amazon. In 2007, Mr Alcroft arrived in Gibraltar and without knowing too much about the Rock, its history and people, but he quickly fell in love...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here