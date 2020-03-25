Scouting from home with the ‘great indoors’
Scouts Gibraltar have taken their lead from their Chief Scout Bear Grylls by launching their own ‘The Great Indoors’ Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/The-Scouts-Gibraltar-Branch-111376757160379 Last week Bear Grllys encouraged children to try new activities and develop new skills while in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic. The UK has has made more than 100 free activities, games and...
