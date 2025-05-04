Scouts presents St George’s Young Peoples Award Ceremony
Scouts Gibraltar recently presented certificates at the St George’s Young Peoples Award Ceremony held at Central Hall.
The prizes were presented by the Governor, Lt Gen Ben Bathurst, and the event was attended by the Minister for Youth, Christian Santos, the Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, and the shadow minister for education Edwin Reyes.
The Chief Scout's Awards celebrate the highest level of achievement that young people can gain in their section.
Every young person has the opportunity to achieve them.
For Bronze, Silver and Gold, young people are required to complete the Challenge Awards and a selection of Activity Badges from their section.
Platinum and Diamond have set challenges and can be linked to Bronze and Silver Duke of Edinburgh's Programmes.
CHIEF SCOUT BRONZE AWARD
Robyn Baglietto — 1st/4th M.M.H.O. Scout Group
Niall Vallejo — 1st/4th M.M.H.O. Scout Group
Eva Stych — 1st/4th M.M.H.O. Scout Group
Jax Pilcher — 5th Sea Scout Group
Jules Pilcher — 5th Sea Scout Group
Milan Duarte — 5th Sea Scout Group
CHIEF SCOUT SILVER AWARD
Matthew Morillo — 1st/4th M.M.H.O. Scout Group
Johan Vallecillo — 1st/4th M.M.H.O. Scout Group
Jamie Wink — 1st/4th M.M.H.O. Scout Group
Ava Mesilio — 1st/4th M.M.H.O. Scout Group
Christian Ventura — 1st/4th M.M.H.O. Scout Group
Carmen Pouliquen-Agra — 1st/4th M.M.H.O. Scout Group
Taran Asquez — 3rd Europa Scout Group
Keira Ignacio — 3rd Europa Scout Group
Stanley Cawood — 3rd Europa Scout Group
Talia Robinson — 3rd Europa Scout Group
Edison Jones — 3rd Europa Scout Group
IIya Jimenez — 3rd Europa Scout Group
Amelia Niazi — 3rd Europa Scout Group
Oscar Bosano Trinidad — 3rd Europa Scout Group
Ansel Pinero — 3rd Europa Scout Group
Zack Galliano Hosken — 5th Sea Scout Group
CHIEF SCOUT GOLD AWARD
Evan Wink — 1st/4th M.M.H.O. Scout Group
Ethan Sanchez — 1st/4th M.M.H.O. Scout Group
Jaylen Cabrera — 3rd Europa Scout Group
Akash Gopwani — 3rd Europa Scout Group
Daniel Borge — 3rd Europa Scout Group
Rahul Sadhwani — 3rd Europa Scout Group
Robert Pincho — 3rd Europa Scout Group
Chloe Mercieca — 3rd Europa Scout Group
Ishaan Samtani — 3rd Europa Scout Group
Rohan Samtani — 3rd Europa Scout Group
Shandon Duarte — 3rd Europa Scout Group
Jayce Cruz — 5th Sea Scout Group
Arianne Trico — 5th Sea Scout Group
CHIEF SCOUT PLATINUM AWARD
Fei Yen Lui — 5th Sea Scout Group
Siddharth Lakhiani — 5th Sea Scout Group
Ethan Martin — 5th Sea Scout Group
CHIEF SCOUT DIAMOND AWARD
Evan Moya — 1st/4th M.M.H.O. Scout Group
Imogen Escott — 1st/4th M.M.H.O. Scout Group
Lauren Mauro Torres — 3rd Europa Scout Group
Harrvey Cadwick — 3rd Europa Scout Group
Shyrelle Macias — 3rd Europa Scout Group
Lilly Rogers — 5th Sea Scout Group