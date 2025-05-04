Scouts presents St George’s Young Peoples Award Ceremony

Scouts Gibraltar recently presented certificates at the St George’s Young Peoples Award Ceremony held at Central Hall.

The prizes were presented by the Governor, Lt Gen Ben Bathurst, and the event was attended by the Minister for Youth, Christian Santos, the Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, and the shadow minister for education Edwin Reyes.

The Chief Scout's Awards celebrate the highest level of achievement that young people can gain in their section.

Every young person has the opportunity to achieve them.

For Bronze, Silver and Gold, young people are required to complete the Challenge Awards and a selection of Activity Badges from their section.

Platinum and Diamond have set challenges and can be linked to Bronze and Silver Duke of Edinburgh's Programmes.

CHIEF SCOUT BRONZE AWARD

Robyn Baglietto — 1st/4th M.M.H.O. Scout Group

Niall Vallejo — 1st/4th M.M.H.O. Scout Group

Eva Stych — 1st/4th M.M.H.O. Scout Group

Jax Pilcher — 5th Sea Scout Group

Jules Pilcher — 5th Sea Scout Group

Milan Duarte — 5th Sea Scout Group

CHIEF SCOUT SILVER AWARD

Matthew Morillo — 1st/4th M.M.H.O. Scout Group

Johan Vallecillo — 1st/4th M.M.H.O. Scout Group

Jamie Wink — 1st/4th M.M.H.O. Scout Group

Ava Mesilio — 1st/4th M.M.H.O. Scout Group

Christian Ventura — 1st/4th M.M.H.O. Scout Group

Carmen Pouliquen-Agra — 1st/4th M.M.H.O. Scout Group

Taran Asquez — 3rd Europa Scout Group

Keira Ignacio — 3rd Europa Scout Group

Stanley Cawood — 3rd Europa Scout Group

Talia Robinson — 3rd Europa Scout Group

Edison Jones — 3rd Europa Scout Group

IIya Jimenez — 3rd Europa Scout Group

Amelia Niazi — 3rd Europa Scout Group

Oscar Bosano Trinidad — 3rd Europa Scout Group

Ansel Pinero — 3rd Europa Scout Group

Zack Galliano Hosken — 5th Sea Scout Group

CHIEF SCOUT GOLD AWARD

Evan Wink — 1st/4th M.M.H.O. Scout Group

Ethan Sanchez — 1st/4th M.M.H.O. Scout Group

Jaylen Cabrera — 3rd Europa Scout Group

Akash Gopwani — 3rd Europa Scout Group

Daniel Borge — 3rd Europa Scout Group

Rahul Sadhwani — 3rd Europa Scout Group

Robert Pincho — 3rd Europa Scout Group

Chloe Mercieca — 3rd Europa Scout Group

Ishaan Samtani — 3rd Europa Scout Group

Rohan Samtani — 3rd Europa Scout Group

Shandon Duarte — 3rd Europa Scout Group

Jayce Cruz — 5th Sea Scout Group

Arianne Trico — 5th Sea Scout Group

CHIEF SCOUT PLATINUM AWARD

Fei Yen Lui — 5th Sea Scout Group

Siddharth Lakhiani — 5th Sea Scout Group

Ethan Martin — 5th Sea Scout Group

CHIEF SCOUT DIAMOND AWARD

Evan Moya — 1st/4th M.M.H.O. Scout Group

Imogen Escott — 1st/4th M.M.H.O. Scout Group

Lauren Mauro Torres — 3rd Europa Scout Group

Harrvey Cadwick — 3rd Europa Scout Group

Shyrelle Macias — 3rd Europa Scout Group

Lilly Rogers — 5th Sea Scout Group